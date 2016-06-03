Avocado Tea Sandwiches

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April/May 2006

10 mins
4

Ingredients

  • Combine mayonnaise, lemon juice and pepper in a small bowl. Thinly spread on bread and top with salmon, avocado and cucumber.

Nutrition Facts

1 sandwich
147 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 17.8g; dietary fiber 3.8g; sugars 2g; fat 6g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 4.5mg; vitamin a iu 121.5IU; vitamin c 4mg; folate 18mcg; calcium 5.5mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 9.1mg; potassium 131.6mg; sodium 283.9mg.
1 starch, 1/2 lean meat, 1 fat
