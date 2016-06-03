Tangy Green Goddess Dressing
Avocado and herbs lend color to this creamy dressing.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Free Food
Avocado and herbs lend color to this creamy dressing.
Free Food
This is a nice dressing. I gave it only 3 stars because it isn't greed goddess dressing. Not just any old dressing that is green is green goddess.
This is a nice dressing. I gave it only 3 stars because it isn't greed goddess dressing. Not just any old dressing that is green is green goddess.
Tasted good, but it makes a lot! If you don't need that much, be sure to reduce the proportions accordingly; this dressing will not keep for more than a day or so in the fridge, as the avocado will cause it to discolor.
i made this with dill and mint. I also added garlic, it was really good. I did add a little more buttermilk to thin it out because it was a bit thick for my taste at first. Great recipe. Pros: Cons:
Very light and refreshing. A perfect dressing for in season avocadoes. I would like a little more in flavor so next time I would add 1 clove garlic, minced. Great intro for spring!