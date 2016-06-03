Fresh Tomato Salsa

This easy fresh tomato salsa recipe yields about 5 cups of salsa—plenty to serve a crowd. If you like spicy salsa, use the full amount of jalapeños and add more cayenne pepper. Serve with chips, tacos and more.

Stacy Fraser
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2005

Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, onion, vinegar, jalapeno, cilantro, salt and cayenne in a medium bowl. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

