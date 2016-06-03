Sweet Pea Mash

Brighten up your plate with this brilliant-green puree. Serve with roasted jumbo shrimp or garlic-rubbed lamb chops.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2006

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat peas, water and salt in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring often, until the peas are heated through, 6 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a food processor; pulse with sour cream and pepper until a chunky puree forms. Pulse in scallion greens (or chives) and bacon.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
generous 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 18.1g; dietary fiber 6.3g; sugars 5.5g; fat 6.5g; saturated fat 3.5g; cholesterol 19.1mg; vitamin a iu 2731.3IU; vitamin c 12.2mg; folate 72mcg; calcium 72.5mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 30.6mg; potassium 201.8mg; sodium 316.8mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1.5 fat
