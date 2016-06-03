Irish Lamb Stew

Good, not great I used lamb stew meat b/c I couldn't find the recommended cut in my local store. I took the time to do a very good job on trimming the fat away. The lamb was moist and tender after cooking. The flavor of the liquid was pretty bland so I added additional pepper based on other reviews. I may have overdone the pepper and the suggestion of adding wine I think would have been a better idea. I added 2 tablespoons of corn starch in 1/4 c water (maybe less) to thicken the broth in last 10-15 min of cooking time. My husband and oldest son ate it, but thought it was nothing special. My 10 yr old (extremely fussy eater) was willing to try the meat, but didn't like it. For the cost of the meat as compared to beef, they didn't think it was a winner and suggested I stick to beef stew. Pros: Lamb was very tender from crock pot, Cons: Not a lot of flavor, expensive to make