Irish Lamb Stew

This hearty recipe for Irish lamb stew is full of potatoes, leeks and carrots. In traditional fashion, nothing here is browned first, just all stewed together—in this case, in a slow cooker to make it extra easy.

Bruce Weinstein & Mark Scarbrough
EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2006

30 mins
8 hrs 30 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine lamb, potatoes, leeks, carrots, celery, broth, thyme, salt and pepper in a 6-quart slow cooker; stir to combine. Put the lid on and cook on low until the lamb is fork-tender, about 8 hours. Stir in parsley before serving.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 1 month.

Equipment: 6-quart slow cooker

Tip: To clean leeks, trim and discard green tops and white roots. Split leeks lengthwise and place in plenty of water. Swish the leeks in the water to release any sand or soil. Drain. Repeat until no grit remains.

For easy cleanup, try a slow-cooker liner. These heat-resistant, disposable liners fit neatly inside the insert and help prevent food from sticking to the bottom and sides of your slow cooker.

Nutrition Facts

1 cup
247 calories; protein 21.4g; carbohydrates 26.3g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 3.5g; fat 6.2g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 57.9mg; vitamin a iu 5222.4IU; vitamin c 15.4mg; folate 56.2mcg; calcium 55.5mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 50.8mg; potassium 769.1mg; sodium 498.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 starch, 2 vegetables, 2 lean meat
