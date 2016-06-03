Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Pound cake got its name from the original formulation: a pound each of sugar, flour, butter and eggs. Just the thought of it is enough to raise your cholesterol. Our version calls for half whole-wheat flour, less sugar, a modest amount of butter and loses quite a few egg yolks. To keep it rich we moisten the cake with reduced-fat cream cheese and buttermilk. It is every bit as delicious as the original, with only a third of the calories and fat.

Katie Webster
Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2006

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Coat a 12-cup Bundt pan with cooking spray and dust with flour.

  • Whisk whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk whole eggs, buttermilk, oil, corn syrup and vanilla in another medium bowl until well blended.

  • Beat egg whites in a large clean bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until light and foamy. Gradually beat in 1/2 cup sugar until stiff glossy peaks form.

  • Beat butter and cream cheese in a large bowl until creamy. Add the remaining 1 1/2 cups sugar and beat, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed, until pale and fluffy, about 4 minutes. Alternately add the flour and buttermilk mixtures, beating until just smooth. Fold in about one-third of the egg whites with a rubber spatula until just smooth and no white streaks remain. Fold in the remaining egg whites. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan, spreading evenly.

  • Bake the cake until a skewer inserted into it comes out clean and the top springs back when touched, 1 hour to 1 hour 10 minutes. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Loosen the edges with a knife and turn out onto the rack; let cool for at least 1 hour more before slicing.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Wrap and store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month.

Equipment: 12-cup Bundt pan

Ingredient Note: Whole-wheat pastry flour, lower in protein than regular whole-wheat flour, has less gluten-forming potential, making it a better choice for tender baked goods. You can find it in the natural-foods section of large supermarkets and natural-foods stores. Store in the freezer.

Tip: No buttermilk? You can use buttermilk powder prepared according to package directions. Or make “sour milk”: mix 1 tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar to 1 cup milk.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 28.9g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 19.1g; fat 9.8g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 40.5mg; vitamin a iu 231.5IU; folate 4.7mcg; calcium 36.5mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 2.8mg; potassium 67.1mg; sodium 134mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 other carbohydrate, 2 fat
