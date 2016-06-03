Banana Corn Fritters

Savory, smoky and slightly sweet, these are great with roast pork loin, a hearty bowl of black bean soup or barbecued chicken legs and coleslaw. Dotted with creme fraiche, they make an exotic appetizer.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2006

30 mins
5

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Whisk cornmeal, flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and chipotle (or cayenne) in a medium bowl. Mix banana, egg and milk (or buttermilk) in another medium bowl. Add the cornmeal mixture to the banana mixture and stir until just incorporated.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium; using 2 tablespoons of batter for each, space 5 fritters evenly in the pan. Cook until golden brown, 30 seconds to 2 minutes per side. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Cook a second batch with the remaining oil and batter, adjusting heat to prevent burning.

  • Transfer the fritters to the oven and bake until puffed and firm to the touch, 8 to 10 minutes.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Reheat at 350°F for 15 to 20 minutes.

Ingredient Note: Chipotle peppers are dried, smoked jalapeno peppers, often used to add heat and a smoky flavor to foods. Ground chipotle can be found in the specialty-spice section of most supermarkets.

Easy cleanup: Recipes that require cooking spray can leave behind a sticky residue that can be hard to clean. To save time and keep your baking sheet looking fresh, line it with a layer of foil before you apply the cooking spray.

2 cakes
231 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 38.8g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 9.4g; fat 7.5g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 37.7mg; vitamin a iu 150IU; vitamin c 6.3mg; folate 19mcg; calcium 66.3mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 20.6mg; potassium 286.3mg; sodium 330.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 1/2 starch, 1 fruit, 1 fat
