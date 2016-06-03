Banana Corn Fritters

Great Idea The flavor is so good. I believe I did add a little too much Paprika, so I'll be careful next time. Also with some of the fritters I let them in the pan for a little bit too long. If you have a non stick skillet, I don't think you really need any oil. My second batch didn't have any and turned out better than the first. I enjoyed this with the Iberian-Style Sausage and Chicken Ragu', hmmmm heavenly. Pros: Awesome idea to get rid of bananas Cons: be careful of overly frying it in pan