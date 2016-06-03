Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

5 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Great for salads and for just plain dipping.

Recipe Summary test

total:
5 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk buttermilk, mayonnaise, champagne (or white-wine) vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper in a small bowl until smooth. Stir in herbs.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
14 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 1.5g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.6g; fat 0.7g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 1.1mg; vitamin a iu 51.9IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 1.3mcg; calcium 3.4mg; magnesium 0.6mg; potassium 8.4mg; sodium 109.9mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
