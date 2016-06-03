Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

I was craving a creamy dressing. This one fit the bill. I only put in 2 tsp of the dried dill and I think even 1 would have been sufficient. Besides that it was wonderful on my salad. It isn't a thick creamy dressing like a traditional ranch but I would rather use this than store bought. I like to know and be able to pronounce what I'm putting in my body. Thanks EW!! How long does this last in the fridge? It makes quite a bit!