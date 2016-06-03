Maple-Mustard Vinaigrette
Walnut oil is worth seeking out for this tasty dressing; store leftover oil in the refrigerator.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
62 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 3.1g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 2.6g; fat 5.6g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 0.6IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; calcium 6mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.6mg; potassium 17.1mg; sodium 142.8mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:
1/2 other carbohydrate, 2 fat