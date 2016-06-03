Beet Bliss

This healthy and pretty beet salad recipe is dressed with a tangy-sweet maple-mustard vinaigrette. Use the leftover dressing for any salad later in the week.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2006

20 mins
20 mins
4
4

Nutrition Info

Ingredients
Ingredients

Maple-Mustard Vinaigrette
Beet Salad

Directions

  • To prepare the vinaigrette: Whisk oil, maple syrup, vinegar, mustard, soy sauce, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

  • To prepare the salad: Toss spinach, beets and 1/2 cup of the Maple-Mustard Vinaigrette in a salad bowl. Top with pecans and goat cheese. (Refrigerate leftover vinaigrette.)

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate Maple-Mustard Vinaigrette for up to 3 days.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

about 1 cup
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 13.9g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 8.6g; fat 16.6g; saturated fat 3.3g; cholesterol 6.5mg; vitamin a iu 5664.5IU; vitamin c 25.7mg; folate 36.5mcg; calcium 121mg; iron 3.6mg; magnesium 79.4mg; potassium 181.5mg; sodium 448.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 5g.
Exchanges:

1/2 carbohydrate, 1 vegetable, 3 fat
