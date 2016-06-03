Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
Orange juice and cilantro yield a tangy dressing that you'll want to have on hand.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
1 fat
Orange juice and cilantro yield a tangy dressing that you'll want to have on hand.
1 fat
Good, but Nutrition info doesn't make sense. Says 0g Sugar... but there's sugar in Orange Juice.....
Love it! It has many uses What a delicious dressing! I pair this with grilled chicken that has been marinated in Mojo and serve it atop a bed of lettuce, black beans and tomatoes. I've also served in on a carrot, raisin, apple salad. Have yet to try it on a plain ole bed of greens.
I made this dressing for the Avocado Orange salad as part of an Italian dinner we had last night. I substituted Italian parsley for cilantro and added half an avocado to the dressing. Both salad and dressing were a big hit!
We have been making this vinagrette for over a year now and love it. It's a great way to add a salad to a southwestern dinner.
We have been making this vinagrette for over a year now and love it. It's a great way to add a salad to a southwestern dinner.