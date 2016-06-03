Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

Orange juice and cilantro yield a tangy dressing that you'll want to have on hand.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2006

total:
10 mins
Servings:
20

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Puree cilantro, olive oil, lime juice, orange juice, salt, pepper and garlic in a blender or food processor until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
53 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.6g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.3g; fat 5.6g; saturated fat 0.8g; vitamin a iu 62IU; vitamin c 2.7mg; folate 1.7mcg; calcium 1.6mg; magnesium 0.9mg; potassium 14.7mg; sodium 58.6mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat
