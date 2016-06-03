Spanish Tapas-Inspired Mussels

When you think “mussels” you may not instantly think “chickpeas,” but the two are joined in tasteful union in this delicious, bistro-style dish. You'll want some crusty bread to sop up the sauce.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2006

40 mins
2

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.

  • Add chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, garlic and pimentos. Cook, stirring frequently, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes.

  • Stir in oregano, pepper and saffron. Cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

  • Pour in broth and sherry, stirring to scrape up any browned bits. Bring to a simmer.

  • Add mussels and stir to combine. Return to a simmer. Cover, reduce heat and simmer until the mussels open, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir; discard any unopened mussels before serving.

Tip: To debeard a mussel, hold the mussel in one hand. Firmly pull out the black fibrous “beard” from the shell.

Per Serving:
368 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 38.4g; dietary fiber 6.9g; sugars 5.3g; fat 9.9g; saturated fat 1.5g; cholesterol 47.6mg; vitamin a iu 2383.3IU; vitamin c 76.9mg; folate 145.7mcg; calcium 91.7mg; iron 8.4mg; magnesium 77.8mg; potassium 737.6mg; sodium 664.3mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
I have made this dish several times addicted to it! It goes well with some country bread. Read More
