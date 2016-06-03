Mussels Stewed with Apple & Fennel

Apples and fennel pair beautifully in this dish.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2006

total:
40 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.

  • Add apple, fennel and onion. Cook, stirring frequently, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes.

  • Stir in thyme, sage and nutmeg. Cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

  • Pour in broth and vermouth (or wine), stirring to scrape up any browned bits. Bring to a simmer.

  • Add mussels and stir to combine. Return to a simmer. Cover, reduce heat and simmer until the mussels open, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir; discard any unopened mussels before serving.

Tips

Note: To debeard a mussel: Hold the mussel in one hand. Firmly pull out the black fibrous “beard” from the shell.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 22.6g; carbohydrates 29.2g; dietary fiber 6.1g; sugars 14.5g; fat 8.7g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 47.6mg; vitamin a iu 1438.9IU; vitamin c 33.3mg; folate 103.2mcg; calcium 102.9mg; iron 6.9mg; magnesium 59.8mg; potassium 854.3mg; sodium 539mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
1 fruit, 2.5 vegetable, 3 lean meat

