Great flavors and easy prep. I love green beans and look for new ways to prepare them. This was not only a tasty side dish dish but a visually beautiful one. I used orange and yellow bell peppers instead of red and I loved the colors. I don't know if the crushed red pepper was necessary but I didn't mind it. I think a toasted sesame seed garnish would be a nice addition. Maybe soy sauce instead of salt? I think the orange and crushed red pepper makes me think Asian, I guess. Also, I'd be inclined to add garlic next time but I add garlic to nearly everything.