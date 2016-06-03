Garlic & White Bean Dip

Knock-your-socks off I used dried beans when making the recipe, so it might have been slightly different from the recipe as written. The garlic lends a sublime flavor to the beans, and the oil adds richness. What I love about this is that it is mild, so kids will try it, but has an intensity of flavor that is interesting to adults. This will be a party staple for us from now on. Pros: Easily made, suitable for young to old. very tasty Cons: Time consuming to prep garlic and oil