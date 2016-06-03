Garlic & White Bean Dip

4 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

For this simple-as-can-be dip, rich-tasting poached garlic is pureed with convenient canned beans, a little bit of onion and a dash of lemon juice. Use it as a dip for crudités, a topping for bruschetta or even as a spread for a sandwich.

Katie Webster

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
50 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Poached Garlic & Garlic Oil
Bean Dip

Directions

  • To prepare poached garlic & garlic oil: Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Remove from the heat, add garlic cloves and stir to submerge. Let stand until the garlic skins are softened and cool enough to handle, about 50 minutes. Strain the garlic, remove the skins and cut off the hard nub where the clove was attached to the head.

    Advertisement

  • Place the garlic, canola oil and olive oil in a medium saucepan; bring to a gentle simmer over medium-low heat. Reduce the heat to low and maintain a very gentle simmer (it may be necessary to slide the pan to the edge of the burner). Simmer until the cloves are golden and very soft when pressed with a fork, 40 to 50 minutes. Let cool for 30 minutes.

  • Transfer the cooled garlic to a sieve to drain, reserving the oil. Transfer the garlic to a food processor and puree until smooth, scraping down the sides occasionally. (If it makes more than 1/2 cup, store the extra in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.)

  • To prepare bean dip: Combine 1/2 cup of the reserved garlic oil, onion and salt in a large skillet. Cook over medium heat until the onion is softened but not browned, 6 to 9 minutes. Stir in beans and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the food processor, add lemon juice and puree with 1/2 cup garlic puree until smooth. Serve warm or cold. (Store extra garlic oil in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.)

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate garlic puree for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 6 months; refrigerate oil for no more than 1 week. Cover and refrigerate the dip for up to 3 days.

Tip: While we love the convenience of canned beans, they tend to be high in sodium. Give them a good rinse before adding to a recipe to rid them of some of their sodium (up to 35 percent) or opt for low-sodium or no-salt-added varieties. (Our recipes are analyzed with rinsed, regular canned beans.) Or, if you have the time, cook your own beans from scratch.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 5.6g; dietary fiber 1.6g; sugars 0.9g; fat 8.3g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 0.3IU; vitamin c 1.2mg; folate 24.4mcg; calcium 16.6mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 1.5mg; potassium 98.8mg; sodium 135.8mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/06/2022