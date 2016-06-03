Sausage Gumbo

To keep it simple, we've opted for just the essential ingredients in this rendition of the hearty Creole favorite: sausage, okra, rice and a little spice.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

40 mins
8

  • Cook sausage in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, breaking it up into small pieces with a wooden spoon, until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl lined with paper towels.

  • Return the pan to medium-high heat and add oil. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add garlic and Cajun seasoning and cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add flour and cook, stirring to coat the vegetables, until the flour browns, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until they begin to release their juices, about 2 minutes. Stir in broth, cover, increase heat to high and bring to a boil.

  • Return the sausage to the pan, along with okra and rice; reduce the heat to a simmer. Cook until the okra is heated through and the rice is tender, about 10 minutes. Serve sprinkled with sliced scallions, if using.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Ingredient Note: Cajun seasoning is a spice blend that usually includes cayenne and black pepper, salt, thyme, garlic and onion powder and paprika. Look for it in the spice section of the supermarket.

about 1 cup
165 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 17.8g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 4.9g; fat 6.2g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 25.3mg; vitamin a iu 974.2IU; vitamin c 22.7mg; folate 47.3mcg; calcium 48.3mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 32.7mg; potassium 460.6mg; sodium 627.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 starch, 1.5 vegetable, 2 lean meat
