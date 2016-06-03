Sausage, Mushroom & Spinach Quiche with Phyllo Crust

Unroll phyllo onto a clean, dry surface. Cover with a sheet of wax paper and then a damp kitchen towel. Place one sheet of dough into the prepared pie pan, spray with cooking spray and sprinkle lightly with breadcrumbs. Repeat with the remaining phyllo, spraying and sprinkling between each layer, turning each sheet at a 45 degrees angle to cover the entire pan. Trim the phyllo edge with kitchen shears to be level with the rim of the pan. Spread the sausage mixture in an even layer on top of the phyllo; pour in the egg mixture and top with cheese.