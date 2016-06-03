Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Coconut Milk

1 of 4

Rating: 5 stars I'm so glad I found this recipe! I used regular coconut milk for a richer flavor and I grated the ginger. I will definitely make this again! Pros: Easy delicious Whole30 compliant Cons: None!

Rating: 5 stars I made this for Thanksgiving last year and they were a hit. Everyone liked them from my in-laws who always liked everything too sweet to my step-dad who NEVER likes sweet potatoes (I am the only one he'll even try them for). Only downside was there were no leftovers:( I think I did make them with primarily cinnamon as opposed to ginger and I always tend to add in more than the recommended amount of seasoning and I used the oven as opposed to the microwave

Rating: 1 stars Do you call this a healthy recipe all the while using a microwave oven? Do you know the disastrous results of using that kind of heat? Much too fast. No Wonder there is so much cancer in the USA.

Rating: 5 stars Could I boil the sweet potatoes and get the same result?

Rating: 5 stars Definitely - coconuts and their fats are very good for you. The types of fat contained in coconuts has been shown to be extremely beneficial in a host of different diseases including cancer HIV (and AIDS) and several others.

Rating: 2 stars Microwaving does not equal eating well This recipe has potential to be great however microwave cooking is terrible for your health! Throw away your microwave. The convenience is not worth denaturing your food and zapping any enzymes out of existence. And as a previous reader commenter coconut is good for you and doesn't have the same effects as eating saturated fat from animal sources. It is a great source of lauric acid a vital nutrient which is present in human breast milk. Pros: coconut milk Cons: microwave preparation

Rating: 5 stars simple and nummy I absolutely love this recipe; i now keep a constant supply of coconut milk just so i can make this whenever i feel like peeling sweet potatoes HIGHLY recommended Pros: easy few ingredients delicious

Rating: 3 stars These were just OK I thought these were just OK. They kind of boring & though I was convinced that I liked them at first I quickly got sick of the taste & couldn't finish what was on my plate.