Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Coconut Milk

Rating: 4.31 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

These vegan mashed sweet potatoes are made with coconut milk instead of butter. With just a handful of ingredients, this simple side dish is loosely inspired by piele, a Hawaiian dish typically made with sweet potatoes or breadfruit and coconut milk, which gets wrapped in ti leaves and baked in an imu, an in-ground hot rock oven.

Susan Herr
EatingWell Magazine, December/January 2006

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prick sweet potatoes with a fork in several places. Microwave on High until tender all the way to the center, 10 to 15 minutes. (Alternatively, place in a baking dish and bake at 425 degrees F until tender all the way to the center, about 1 hour.)

    Advertisement

  • When cool enough to handle, peel off and discard skin. Transfer the sweet potatoes to a medium microwaveable bowl and mash thoroughly with a potato masher. Add coconut milk, ginger and salt; stir well. Reheat in the microwave for 1 to 2 minutes, or in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes. Serve warm.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Reheat in the microwave or oven just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: generous 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 23.2g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 6.7g; fat 3.2g; saturated fat 2.3g; vitamin a iu 19888.2IU; vitamin c 20.4mg; folate 6.4mcg; calcium 39.8mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 28.6mg; potassium 497.9mg; sodium 339.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1/2 fat

Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
South Carolina
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2017
I'm so glad I found this recipe! I used regular coconut milk for a richer flavor and I grated the ginger. I will definitely make this again! Pros: Easy delicious Whole30 compliant Cons: None! Read More
Amber Schooley
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2016
I made this for Thanksgiving last year and they were a hit. Everyone liked them from my in-laws who always liked everything too sweet to my step-dad who NEVER likes sweet potatoes (I am the only one he'll even try them for). Only downside was there were no leftovers:( I think I did make them with primarily cinnamon as opposed to ginger and I always tend to add in more than the recommended amount of seasoning and I used the oven as opposed to the microwave Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 1 stars
09/27/2015
Do you call this a healthy recipe all the while using a microwave oven? Do you know the disastrous results of using that kind of heat? Much too fast. No Wonder there is so much cancer in the USA. Read More
Advertisement
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Could I boil the sweet potatoes and get the same result? Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Definitely - coconuts and their fats are very good for you. The types of fat contained in coconuts has been shown to be extremely beneficial in a host of different diseases including cancer HIV (and AIDS) and several others. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 2 stars
08/19/2012
Microwaving does not equal eating well This recipe has potential to be great however microwave cooking is terrible for your health! Throw away your microwave. The convenience is not worth denaturing your food and zapping any enzymes out of existence. And as a previous reader commenter coconut is good for you and doesn't have the same effects as eating saturated fat from animal sources. It is a great source of lauric acid a vital nutrient which is present in human breast milk. Pros: coconut milk Cons: microwave preparation Read More
Advertisement
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2012
simple and nummy I absolutely love this recipe; i now keep a constant supply of coconut milk just so i can make this whenever i feel like peeling sweet potatoes HIGHLY recommended Pros: easy few ingredients delicious Read More
Cookie Monster
Rating: 3 stars
10/29/2011
These were just OK I thought these were just OK. They kind of boring & though I was convinced that I liked them at first I quickly got sick of the taste & couldn't finish what was on my plate. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
I wonder if this recipe would be better or worse with a little crushed pinapple added in. Or maybe orange zest? Any opinions? Thank you Read More
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/08/2021