Oh so yummy!!! Um, yum?!?!!! This was so, so good! My husband and I both ate it up and licked our plates, and it was super easy to prepare. The only subs I made were adding in some frozen corn and using canned diced tomatoes in place of fresh diced. I also baked the sweet potatoes in the oven (at 375 for 1-1.5 hours) instead of nuking them. I'm not one for fancy presentations so the hubs said he'd prefer to just mash everything together next time, as opposed to serving the black bean salad 'on top' of the potatoes, but he's a mix-it-all-up sort of guy ;) I forgot to put the Greek yogurt (or sour cream) topping on, but we didn't even miss it! Definitely will make this again!! In fact, tonight, for dinner! Pros: Healthy, easy Cons: Leaves you wanting more, more, more! ;)