Horseradish-Dill Cream

This tangy and piquant sour-cream sauce is also a great accompaniment to steaks or baked potatoes.

Katie Webster

total:
10 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine sour cream, yogurt, dill, horseradish and salt in a small bowl.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
16 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 1g; sugars 0.6g; fat 1.1g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 3.4mg; vitamin a iu 34.6IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 1.7mcg; calcium 23.1mg; magnesium 2.1mg; potassium 30.2mg; sodium 55.6mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
