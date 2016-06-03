Quick Applesauce

This quick homemade applesauce recipe makes a healthy snack or fruit dessert for kids. Applesauce is also a fabulous complement to potato pancakes or latkes.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

15 mins
4

  • Place apple pieces in a medium microwaveable bowl. Cover and microwave until softened, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a food processor, add brown sugar, if using, and cinnamon and puree until desired consistency.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days.

1/2 cup
78 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 20.6g; dietary fiber 2.1g; sugars 16.3g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 61.4IU; vitamin c 6.4mg; calcium 8.9mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 6.5mg; potassium 145.3mg.
1 fruit
