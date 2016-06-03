Simple Roast Chicken
There's no reason to get overly fussy with complicated techniques for a flavorful, rich and simple roast chicken; the ultimate comfort food.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Tips for Roasting Chicken
Take the Chicken Out of the Fridge Early
Very cold meat won't roast or brown evenly. Place the chicken on the counter while preheating the oven.
Use Durable Cotton Kitchen String
Durable cotton kitchen string is sold at kitchenware stores, most gourmet markets and large supermarkets. Do not use sewing thread or yarn, which may contain inedible dyes or unsavory chemicals.
Use a Heavy-Duty, High-Sided Roasting Pan
A heavy-duty, high-sided roasting pan is essential for conducting heat evenly. Never substitute with a cookie sheet, which typically lacks a rim around the edges. A broiler pan or a large rimmed baking sheet will work in a pinch.
Give It a Rest
A roast chicken's internal temperature will rise about 10 degrees while resting. The natural juices will also be reincorporated into the chicken and the skin will dry out slightly for a more toothsome and moist chicken.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Kitchen string, roasting pan
Nutrition Facts
3 lean meat