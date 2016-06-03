Simple Roast Chicken

There's no reason to get overly fussy with complicated techniques for a flavorful, rich and simple roast chicken; the ultimate comfort food.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Updated November 2022

active:
15 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Tips for Roasting Chicken

Take the Chicken Out of the Fridge Early

Very cold meat won't roast or brown evenly. Place the chicken on the counter while preheating the oven.

Use Durable Cotton Kitchen String

Durable cotton kitchen string is sold at kitchenware stores, most gourmet markets and large supermarkets. Do not use sewing thread or yarn, which may contain inedible dyes or unsavory chemicals.

Use a Heavy-Duty, High-Sided Roasting Pan

A heavy-duty, high-sided roasting pan is essential for conducting heat evenly. Never substitute with a cookie sheet, which typically lacks a rim around the edges. A broiler pan or a large rimmed baking sheet will work in a pinch.

Give It a Rest

A roast chicken's internal temperature will rise about 10 degrees while resting. The natural juices will also be reincorporated into the chicken and the skin will dry out slightly for a more toothsome and moist chicken.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

  • Place onion, garlic, tarragon and thyme into the cavity of the chicken. Tie the legs together with kitchen string, mostly closing the cavity opening. Pull the wings so the tips overlap on top of the breast; tie in place, wrapping string around the wings and body. Rub the chicken with oil, salt and pepper. Set in a roasting pan, breast-side down.

  • Roast the chicken for 25 minutes. Turn breast-side up and continue roasting, basting occasionally with pan juices, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, without touching bone, registers 175 degrees F, 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours. Transfer to a cutting board; let rest for 10 minutes. Remove the string before carving.

Equipment

Kitchen string, roasting pan

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. (without skin)
Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 47.3g; carbohydrates 1.4g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.4g; fat 9.8g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 150.4mg; vitamin a iu 129IU; vitamin c 1.7mg; folate 18.1mcg; calcium 30.5mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 55.5mg; potassium 574.5mg; sodium 464.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

3 lean meat
