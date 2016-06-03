Tomato-Basil Skewers

6 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Skewering mozzarella balls and cherry tomatoes makes them easy to nosh at a party.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thread mozzarella, basil and tomatoes on small skewers. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 skewer
Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 1g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.4g; fat 3.3g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 7.6mg; vitamin a iu 232.8IU; vitamin c 1.9mg; folate 2.2mcg; calcium 78mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.8mg; potassium 35.5mg; sodium 216.6mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/06/2022