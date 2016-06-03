Tomato-Basil Skewers
Skewering mozzarella balls and cherry tomatoes makes them easy to nosh at a party.
QUICK, EASY AND A CROWD PLEASER i think we often have too many appetizers when we have dinner guests so that by the time the entree is served, everyone's appetite can be quite diminished. this one is easy, quick, can be made ahead (without the olive oil drizzle, salt and pepper), covered with plastic wrap and put in the fridge. remove about 30 minutes ahead of serving to take away the chill. then before serving, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with fresh ground black pepper and some fresh ground sea salt. arrange them on a nice platter and watch everyone gobble them up. YUMMY! i prefer these without the vinegar. also, if the basil leaf is VERY large, you can cut it in half or, just fold it in half prior to skewering it. Pros: FAST, SIMPLE, TASTY, FRESH AND HEALTHY
Really quick mid day snack! I love this recipe! It is really easy to make and very healthy (but you have to watch to not have too much olive oil). I like to have this as a mid day snack. I varied this recipe for one using one plum tomato, quarted and a slice of mozzarella, cubed. I use half a top full of EVO with three leaves of the basil. It's not skewered but the results are just the same, delicious! It's just the right snack that has the fresh taste of the basil and tomato with the savory and creamy cheese to get you the healthy boost you need before lunch. Pros: Easy, healthy, nutritious Cons: watch the olive oil
Quick and delicious! These are quick and easy to make and are a delicious appetizer. I love caprese salad and this portable version is just as good. It took me a couple of tries to get the salt and pepper amounts perfected, but I'm definitely keeping this on hand for our next get together.
have not tried it with just olive oil but it is amazing with a drizzle of a balsalmic vinegar reduction. Can try it with parsley instead of basil as well.