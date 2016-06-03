Tomato-Basil Skewers

QUICK, EASY AND A CROWD PLEASER i think we often have too many appetizers when we have dinner guests so that by the time the entree is served, everyone's appetite can be quite diminished. this one is easy, quick, can be made ahead (without the olive oil drizzle, salt and pepper), covered with plastic wrap and put in the fridge. remove about 30 minutes ahead of serving to take away the chill. then before serving, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with fresh ground black pepper and some fresh ground sea salt. arrange them on a nice platter and watch everyone gobble them up. YUMMY! i prefer these without the vinegar. also, if the basil leaf is VERY large, you can cut it in half or, just fold it in half prior to skewering it. Pros: FAST, SIMPLE, TASTY, FRESH AND HEALTHY