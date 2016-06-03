Indian-Spiced Kale & Chickpeas

Chickpeas make this exotic dish a terrific player in any vegetarian menu.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October/November 2005

25 mins
4

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add kale and cook, tossing with two large spoons, until bright green, about 1 minute. Add broth, coriander, cumin, garam masala and salt. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the kale is tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in chickpeas; cover and cook until the chickpeas are heated through, 1 to 2 minutes.

Tips

Tip: A 1- to 1 1/2-pound bunch of kale yields 16 to 24 cups of chopped leaves. When preparing kale for these recipes, remove the tough ribs, chop or tear the kale as directed, then wash it--allowing some water to cling to the leaves. The moisture helps steam the kale during the first stages of cooking.

Ingredient Note: Garam masala, a ground spice mixture traditionally including coriander, cumin, cinnamon, peppercorns, cardamom and cloves, is commonly used in Indian cooking. Find it in the specialty-spice section of large supermarkets.

187 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 28.4g; dietary fiber 7.7g; sugars 2.7g; fat 5.5g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 11349.8IU; vitamin c 139.4mg; folate 215.2mcg; calcium 198.3mg; iron 2.9mg; magnesium 77mg; potassium 745.1mg; sodium 409.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 starch, 1.5 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 fat

