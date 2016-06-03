Indian-Spiced Kale & Chickpeas

Not enough flavor The Indian spices are nice, but with that much kale I had to add sugar and apple cider vinegar, which is the way my father always makes kale. The sweet and sour overpower the bitterness and the smoky garam masala is a nice touch. The chickpeas are good, but they don't really add much. If I made this again I'd just skip the chickpeas and use them for something else. Pros: Good use of greens Cons: Kale is too bitter