Good! But easy to overcook I made the large loaf, which called for 1 hour and 10 min. of baking time. I pulled it out at 45 to check and my skewer came out of with some batter on it still, so I let it go the full 1 hour and 10. But when I pulled it after that the top was way overcooked and slightly burnt. The inside was still yummy, but I hated having to slice off the top! next time I'm going to let it bake 50 min. at the most. Pros: The almonds and almond extract gave it a nice nutty flavor, yet the berries helped keep it moist Cons: Easy to overcook