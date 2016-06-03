Quick Kebabs

Kids and adults alike will appreciate this skewered snack.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October/November 2005

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thread turkey, cheese, grapes and apricots onto a wooden skewer.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 36.4g; dietary fiber 5.1g; sugars 27.5g; fat 5.1g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 19.9mg; vitamin a iu 2325.8IU; vitamin c 2.7mg; folate 4.4mcg; calcium 123.4mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 6.5mg; potassium 706.9mg; sodium 250.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 fruit, 1 medium-fat meat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/06/2022