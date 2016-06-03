Cranberry-Raspberry Jellies

Generously dust a large cutting board with granulated sugar. Holding the edges of the plastic, lift the jelly out of the pan. Lay the slab top-side down on the board. Peel off the plastic. Sprinkle the slab all over with some of the remaining 2/3 cup sugar. Using a lightly oiled large sharp knife, trim off and discard the slab edges all around, forming clean edges. Cut the piece lengthwise and crosswise into eighths or tenths, forming individual jelly squares, cleaning and re-oiling the knife as necessary. Roll each square in sugar until coated on all sides. Let the jellies stand, uncovered, to dry for 4 hours, or overnight. Once dry, dust with additional sugar, covering all surfaces. Store the jellies, not touching each other, in single layers separated by wax paper (or in paper candy cups), in a flat, wax paper-lined storage container in the refrigerator. Serve at room temperature.