Smashed Spiced Sweet Potatoes

1 of 3

Rating: 4 stars i let them bake for about 1 hour and 20 minutes they were delicious! My family loved it!

Rating: 3 stars Agree: better without the cumin First time I made this I only used half of the recipe for cumin and I still found it to be the dominant flavor of the dish. Definitely better without the cumin. Doubling the maple syrup also makes the dish a bit sweeter and it only adds about 100 cal more to entire dish (not to each portion) so you're still good.

Rating: 4 stars i really enjoyed this recipe. the heat from the chili and ginger contrasting with the sweetness of the maple syrup and sweet potato was delicious. i cooked the sweet potatoes in the microwave to make it a faster meal and it turned out really well but if it was for an occasion i would use the oven to really bring out the sweetness in the potatoes.

Rating: 3 stars Unspiced Is Better This recipe makes flavorful mashed sweet potatoes but my husband and I find that the flavor of sweet potatoes needs no enhancement; we prefer them plain. Still this dish goes well with Fine Cooking's Pulled Pork Sandwiches with Cabbage Capers and Herb Slaw. Pros: Easy Cons: Not worth the trouble.

Rating: 4 stars I found that 1hr at 350 was not nearly enough I left the potatoes in for about 1hr 20 mins and they still weren't cooked all the way. I ended up microwaving to finish the job. Most recipes suggest baking sweet potatoes at 400 degrees so I think 350 was just too low. But it tasted pretty good in the end!