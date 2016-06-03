Smashed Spiced Sweet Potatoes

Rating: 3.67 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Chile powder, cumin and ginger combine to create these spicy mashed sweet potatoes. A touch of maple syrup balances the spice for a twist on a traditional Thanksgiving side dish.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October/November 2005

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Pierce each sweet potato in several places with a fork. Place directly on the oven rack and roast until soft, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Transfer to a cutting board; let stand until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes. Slip off the skins and cut the sweet potatoes into 1-inch slices; transfer to a large bowl. Add butter. Smash the sweet potatoes with a potato masher or fork until fluffy but some lumps remain. Add maple syrup, chili powder, ground cumin, ginger, salt and pepper; stir to combine.

Tips

Tip: Toast cumin seeds in a small skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool. Grind in a spice mill or blender into a fine powder.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 21.9g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 8g; fat 2.2g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 5.1mg; vitamin a iu 17929.8IU; vitamin c 18.4mg; folate 6.1mcg; calcium 43.6mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 28mg; potassium 463.2mg; sodium 228.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch

Reviews (3)

Reviews:
danalthomas@gmail.com
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
i let them bake for about 1 hour and 20 minutes they were delicious! My family loved it! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 3 stars
06/23/2013
Agree: better without the cumin First time I made this I only used half of the recipe for cumin and I still found it to be the dominant flavor of the dish. Definitely better without the cumin. Doubling the maple syrup also makes the dish a bit sweeter and it only adds about 100 cal more to entire dish (not to each portion) so you're still good. Read More
robyn.donnelly@gmail.com
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
i really enjoyed this recipe. the heat from the chili and ginger contrasting with the sweetness of the maple syrup and sweet potato was delicious. i cooked the sweet potatoes in the microwave to make it a faster meal and it turned out really well but if it was for an occasion i would use the oven to really bring out the sweetness in the potatoes. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 3 stars
07/05/2012
Unspiced Is Better This recipe makes flavorful mashed sweet potatoes but my husband and I find that the flavor of sweet potatoes needs no enhancement; we prefer them plain. Still this dish goes well with Fine Cooking's Pulled Pork Sandwiches with Cabbage Capers and Herb Slaw. Pros: Easy Cons: Not worth the trouble. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
I found that 1hr at 350 was not nearly enough I left the potatoes in for about 1hr 20 mins and they still weren't cooked all the way. I ended up microwaving to finish the job. Most recipes suggest baking sweet potatoes at 400 degrees so I think 350 was just too low. But it tasted pretty good in the end! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
First I would recommend roasting the sweet potatoes at 400F for 40-50 min on a foil lined baking pan. I also rubbed mine with some olive oil. Second I tasted the potatoes before adding the ground cumin seeds and after and I would recommend omitting them. I thought the flavor was better without it. Read More
