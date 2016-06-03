Greens with Parmesan Vinaigrette

Make a simple vinaigrette more interesting with freshly grated Parmesan.

10 mins
4

Directions

  • Whisk together Parmesan, oil, vinegar, garlic and mustard. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Toss with salad greens.

141 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 4.3g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 0.8g; fat 12.6g; saturated fat 2.5g; cholesterol 5.7mg; vitamin a iu 3055.6IU; vitamin c 17.8mg; folate 127.6mcg; calcium 117.6mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 28.9mg; potassium 362.8mg; sodium 227.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
