Tomato-Cucumber Raita
Raitas provide a cool note to a spicy dish.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2005
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:scant 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
52 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 6.9g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 5.6g; fat 1.1g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 3.7mg; vitamin a iu 348.2IU; vitamin c 5.2mg; folate 17.3mcg; calcium 128.1mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 17.7mg; potassium 246.9mg; sodium 191.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 low-fat milk, 1 vegetable