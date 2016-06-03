Tomato-Cucumber Raita

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Raitas provide a cool note to a spicy dish.

Kathy Farrell-Kingsley
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2005

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine yogurt, cucumber, tomato, onion, mint, cumin and salt in a small bowl; mix well. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
scant 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
52 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 6.9g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 5.6g; fat 1.1g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 3.7mg; vitamin a iu 348.2IU; vitamin c 5.2mg; folate 17.3mcg; calcium 128.1mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 17.7mg; potassium 246.9mg; sodium 191.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 low-fat milk, 1 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022