Spicy Peanut Sauce

The perfect dipping sauce for chicken satay.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
5 mins
Servings:
5

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together peanut butter, coconut milk, lime juice, soy sauce, sugar and crushed red pepper in a small bowl until smooth.

Tips

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
52 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 2.7g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 1.1g; fat 3.6g; saturated fat 0.8g; vitamin a iu 76.4IU; vitamin c 1mg; folate 0.5mcg; calcium 1mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.2mg; potassium 11mg; sodium 93.7mg; added sugar 1g.
1 fat
