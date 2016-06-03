Watermelon Gazpacho

Rating: 5 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The delicate flavors of cucumber and watermelon go hand in hand to create a sweet-and-savory chilled soup, perfect as a first course on a hot night.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2005

total:

total:
20 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix watermelon, cucumber, bell pepper, basil, parsley, vinegar, shallot, oil and salt in a large bowl. Puree 3 cups of the mixture in a blender or food processor to the desired smoothness; transfer to another large bowl. Puree another 3 cups and add to the bowl. Stir in the remaining diced mixture. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Tip: Melon selection & storage: Look for symmetrical unblemished melons, without flat sides, that have a creamy yellow spot on the bottom indicating ripeness.
At 92% water, this fruit should feel heavy when you heft it. Precut melon flesh should be dense, firm and appear moist. Store in the refrigerator for up to a week or keep in a cool, dark spot. Cover the cut surface of melon with plastic wrap and refrigerate.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
114 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 17.4g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 13.6g; fat 5.1g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 1831.2IU; vitamin c 34.1mg; folate 21.5mcg; calcium 27.6mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 28.6mg; potassium 323.7mg; sodium 295.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1 fat

Reviews (4)

Reviews:
jupett@mac.com
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
jupett@mac.com
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Fabulous! Delicious! I have made this dish several times always to rave reviews. Today I made it with lemon basil since that was what was available at the market. Even better than common basil. The sweeter the watermelon the better this is. Try using the miniature seedless watermelons. Pros: So delicious and healthy Cons: Lots of dicing especially if the recipe is doubled--as it should be!
Diane S
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2019
Diane S
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2019
A refreshing delicious tasting recipe! This is a winner - even the skeptics loved it! On a hot summer evening I brought it to a potluck as a first course to a dinner of Smoked Salmon and Cream Sauce Fettuccine. Everyone raved about it being the perfect pairing for our dinner and everyone asked for the recipe/link.! I did vary the recipe by using 3 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice plus 3 tablespoons of Merlot since I am allergic to vinegar. I will definitely make this recipe again and look forward to trying it with cilantro and a bit of cayenne/some spice as a variation! Thank you Eating Well!
Michelle Orndorff
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2016
Michelle Orndorff
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2016
I can't find anywhere to ask but do you mean scallions (round flat things) or green onions (long skinny things)? They aren't the same thing.
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I made this yesterday. It turned out well and my family loves it too. Would make this again. Only change I made was to add 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes and could have added just a little more. It tastes better after the flavors have had a chance to chill and blend together. Lynne W.
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Made this as the first course for a summer lunch with the girls. Went together really easily and looked gorgeous. The flavours were divine and slightly unexpected. Might be nice with mint rather than basil as something different. The girls all raved so this one is a winner.
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
A Watermelon Gazpacho Twist Southeast Asian Style Happened to have cilantro instead of parsley and mint instead of basil. With fish sauce to taste instead of salt and lime juice instead of vinegar this makes a refreshing Southeast Asian version of this wonderful soup. Add some red chile flakes chili paste or fresh hot chiles to complete the flavor profile.
Sunta Izzicupo
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2021
Sunta Izzicupo
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2021
About to make this wonderful sounding soup! thanks for all the tips. and to answer Michelle. Shallots are not scallions. They are like a small, reddish, oval onion. Used a lot in French cuisine. Have to be peeled. A green onion and a scallion are the same. Hope this helps.
