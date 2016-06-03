1 of 4

Rating: 5 stars Fabulous! Delicious! I have made this dish several times always to rave reviews. Today I made it with lemon basil since that was what was available at the market. Even better than common basil. The sweeter the watermelon the better this is. Try using the miniature seedless watermelons. Pros: So delicious and healthy Cons: Lots of dicing especially if the recipe is doubled--as it should be!

Rating: 5 stars A refreshing delicious tasting recipe! This is a winner - even the skeptics loved it! On a hot summer evening I brought it to a potluck as a first course to a dinner of Smoked Salmon and Cream Sauce Fettuccine. Everyone raved about it being the perfect pairing for our dinner and everyone asked for the recipe/link.! I did vary the recipe by using 3 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice plus 3 tablespoons of Merlot since I am allergic to vinegar. I will definitely make this recipe again and look forward to trying it with cilantro and a bit of cayenne/some spice as a variation! Thank you Eating Well!

Rating: 5 stars I can't find anywhere to ask but do you mean scallions (round flat things) or green onions (long skinny things)? They aren't the same thing.

Rating: 5 stars I made this yesterday. It turned out well and my family loves it too. Would make this again. Only change I made was to add 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes and could have added just a little more. It tastes better after the flavors have had a chance to chill and blend together. Lynne W.

Rating: 5 stars Made this as the first course for a summer lunch with the girls. Went together really easily and looked gorgeous. The flavours were divine and slightly unexpected. Might be nice with mint rather than basil as something different. The girls all raved so this one is a winner.

Rating: 5 stars A Watermelon Gazpacho Twist Southeast Asian Style Happened to have cilantro instead of parsley and mint instead of basil. With fish sauce to taste instead of salt and lime juice instead of vinegar this makes a refreshing Southeast Asian version of this wonderful soup. Add some red chile flakes chili paste or fresh hot chiles to complete the flavor profile.