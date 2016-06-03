Watermelon & Goat Cheese Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

In this watermelon and goat cheese salad, the contrasting flavors and textures of crisp, sweet melon and creamy, tangy goat cheese are magical partners. Top with sliced grilled chicken to make it a meal.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2005

total:
20 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk oil, orange juice, vinegar, salt and pepper in a large bowl until well combined. Add watercress, watermelon and red onion; toss to coat. Divide among 5 plates. Top with goat cheese and hazelnuts to serve.

Tips

Tips: Melon selection & storage: Look for symmetrical unblemished melons, without flat sides, that have a creamy yellow spot on the bottom indicating ripeness.
At 92% water, this fruit should feel heavy when you heft it. Precut melon flesh should be dense, firm and appear moist. Store in the refrigerator for up to a week or keep in a cool, dark spot. Cover the cut surface of melon with plastic wrap and refrigerate.

To toast chopped hazelnuts: Toast in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 13.3g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 9.2g; fat 18g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 5.2mg; vitamin a iu 2566.3IU; vitamin c 39mg; folate 26.8mcg; calcium 105.4mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 45.8mg; potassium 424.6mg; sodium 192.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1/2 fruit, 1 high-fat meat, 2 fat
