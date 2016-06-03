Watermelon-Yogurt Ice
Inspired by creamy watermelon sherbet, our light and refreshing dessert captures the essence of summer.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2005
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: If frozen longer than 2 hours, break into chunks and puree in a food processor until smooth before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 16.4g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 15.3g; fat 0.5g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 1.5mg; vitamin a iu 446.5IU; vitamin c 7mg; folate 5.8mcg; calcium 58.2mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 12.7mg; potassium 154.6mg; sodium 21.3mg; added sugar 9g.
Exchanges:
1 fruit | 1 Carbohydrate Serving