Watermelon-Yogurt Ice

Rating: 4 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Inspired by creamy watermelon sherbet, our light and refreshing dessert captures the essence of summer.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2005



Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine water and sugar in a small saucepan. Cook, stirring, over high heat until the sugar is dissolved. Transfer to a glass measuring cup and let cool slightly.

  • Puree watermelon in a food processor or blender, in 2 batches, pulsing until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl. Whisk in the cooled sugar syrup, yogurt and lime juice until combined. Pour the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into another large bowl, whisking to release all juice. Discard pulp. Pour the extracted juices into an ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer's directions. (Alternatively, pour into a shallow metal pan and freeze until solid, about 6 hours or overnight. Remove from freezer to defrost slightly, 5 minutes. Break into small chunks and process in a food processor, in batches, until smooth and creamy.) Serve immediately or transfer to a storage container and freeze for up to 2 hours.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: If frozen longer than 2 hours, break into chunks and puree in a food processor until smooth before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 16.4g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 15.3g; fat 0.5g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 1.5mg; vitamin a iu 446.5IU; vitamin c 7mg; folate 5.8mcg; calcium 58.2mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 12.7mg; potassium 154.6mg; sodium 21.3mg; added sugar 9g.
Exchanges:

1 fruit | 1 Carbohydrate Serving

Reviews

Reviews:
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
I loved it! I froze it in a plastic container instead of pulling out the ice creamer maker. I did add a little vanilla soy milk when I pureed it in the blender for a smother texture. Great tasting easy to make snack!!! Read More
kathleen@triadtemp.com
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
This was good but we all kept saying that it tasted "cucumber-y" for some reason... I don't know why. Simple enough to make though and I don't have an ice cream maker... Read More
