Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks

Crispy, yet tender I changed the flours in the recipe to rice flour since I am gluten intolerant. It was excellent! I personally liked them best without any dipping sauce, but I used ranch (I am from Texas). The first batch I made I lined my pan with aluminum foil and that was not a great idea, I think they needed to cook longer with the foil. I do agree that you need to do a generous coat of cooking spray to help them brown or you will have some floury spots. It was a delicious recipe I can't wait to try again! Pros: healthy, can be turned gluten free