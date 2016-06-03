Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks

Our oven-baked zucchini sticks taste every bit as good as their deep-fried brethren with only a fraction of the fat and calories. Serve with a side of your favorite marinara sauce for dipping.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2005

total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 475 degrees F. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Combine flours, cornmeal, salt and pepper in a large sealable plastic bag. Dip zucchini in egg white, shake in the bag to coat, and arrange, not touching, on the baking sheet. Coat all exposed sides with cooking spray.

  • Bake on the center rack for 10 minutes. Turn the zucchini and coat any floury spots with cooking spray. Continue to bake until golden and just tender, about 8 to 10 minutes more. Serve hot.

Tips

Easy cleanup: Recipes that require cooking spray can leave behind a sticky residue that can be hard to clean. To save time and keep your baking sheet looking fresh, line it with a layer of foil before you apply the cooking spray.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
6 zucchini sticks
Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 22.8g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 3.9g; fat 2.5g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 342.2IU; vitamin c 30.5mg; folate 46.2mcg; calcium 32.7mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 48.4mg; potassium 520.2mg; sodium 422.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable
