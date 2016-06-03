Goat Cheese Pesto

The taste of soft goat cheese is more present in this California version of pesto than Parmigiano-Reggiano is in a basil pesto. Consider it a multidimensional recipe: dip, sauce and spread.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2005

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place all ingredients in a food processor; pulse a few times, then process until fairly smooth, or to the desired consistency, scraping down the sides occasionally.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
42 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 0.8g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.1g; fat 3.1g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 6.5mg; vitamin a iu 630.9IU; vitamin c 8.3mg; folate 9.8mcg; calcium 36.2mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 6.6mg; potassium 45.1mg; sodium 157mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022