Mint Pesto

Since pesto is a “raw” sauce, the flavor of the olive oil is crucial to its success. Use the best first-cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil you can comfortably afford.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2005

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place basil, mint, almonds, oil, lemon zest and juice, garlic and salt in a food processor; pulse a few times, then process until fairly smooth, or to the desired consistency.

Tips

Toasting nuts & seeds:
Sliced almonds or pepitas: Cook in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.
Hazelnuts or walnuts: Spread on a baking sheet and bake at 350°F, stirring occasionally, until fragrant and lightly browned, 7 to 9 minutes.
After toasting, let hazelnuts cool for a few minutes, then rub together in a clean kitchen towel to release most of the papery skins.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
69 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 1.7g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 0.3g; fat 6.8g; saturated fat 0.9g; vitamin a iu 611.7IU; vitamin c 4.6mg; folate 11.9mcg; calcium 32.4mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 16.1mg; potassium 70.1mg; sodium 75.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 fat
