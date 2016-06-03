Tarragon Pesto

The French flavor of tarragon inspires this pesto, which is wonderful stirred into a simple fish or chicken soup and brings a je ne sais quoi to chicken salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2005

20 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place all ingredients in a food processor; pulse a few times, then process until fairly smooth, or to the desired consistency, scraping down the sides occasionally.

Tips

Tip: Toasting hazelnuts: Spread on a baking sheet and bake at 350°F, stirring occasionally, until fragrant and lightly browned, 7 to 9 minutes. After toasting, let hazelnuts cool for a few minutes, then rub together in a clean kitchen towel to release most of the papery skins.

2 tablespoons
83 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 1.9g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 0.3g; fat 8.3g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 3.8mg; vitamin a iu 528IU; vitamin c 8.1mg; folate 12.7mcg; calcium 25.9mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 14.3mg; potassium 93.2mg; sodium 77.6mg.
2 fat
