Basic Basil Pesto

Simplicity reigns in this traditional sauce--just basil, garlic, cheese and olive oil. Our one modification? We like omega-3-laden walnuts in the mix for their crunch and delicate flavor, but pine nuts, almonds, pecans or even pistachios may be substituted for the walnuts.

20 mins
8

  • Place basil, walnuts, Parmigiano-Reggiano, oil, water, garlic, salt and pepper in a food processor; pulse a few times, then process until fairly smooth, or to the desired consistency, scraping down the sides occasionally.

Tip: To toast walnuts: Spread on a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees F, stirring occasionally, until fragrant and lightly browned, 7 to 9 minutes.

2 tablespoons
82 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 1.3g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 0.1g; fat 8g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 1.5mg; vitamin a iu 954.1IU; vitamin c 3.4mg; folate 13.3mcg; calcium 50.1mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 19.4mg; potassium 77.4mg; sodium 180.4mg.
2 fat
