Warm Salad with Chicken Paillards & Chèvre
This satisfying dinner salad was one of the favorites chosen from over 1,000 salad recipes for our 30th anniversary issue. Victoria Abbott Riccardi originally shared this recipe in a feature on different types of cutlets in 2005. She crumbled nutty aged goat cheese on top--look for it in the specialty cheese section.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October/November 2005; October 2020 30th Anniversary
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:3 oz. chicken & 3 cups salad
Per Serving:
427 calories; protein 34g; carbohydrates 35g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 25g; fat 18g; saturated fat 7g; cholesterol 85mg; vitamin a iu 1933.8IU; vitamin c 67.7mg; folate 101.4mcg; calcium 345mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 81.8mg; potassium 828mg; sodium 662mg; thiamin 0.3mg.