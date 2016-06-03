Warm Salad with Chicken Paillards & Chèvre

This satisfying dinner salad was one of the favorites chosen from over 1,000 salad recipes for our 30th anniversary issue. Victoria Abbott Riccardi originally shared this recipe in a feature on different types of cutlets in 2005. She crumbled nutty aged goat cheese on top--look for it in the specialty cheese section.

Victoria Abbott Riccardi
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October/November 2005; October 2020 30th Anniversary

active:

45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place arugula, olives and dates in a large bowl. Slice the ends off oranges, then slice off the peel and white pith, following the curve of the fruit. Cut the fruit into segments and add to the salad.

  • Lay each chicken breast between 2 large pieces of plastic wrap. Gently pound with the smooth side of a meat mallet or a heavy saucepan until 1/4 inch thick. Place breadcrumbs on a large plate and dredge the chicken in them.

  • Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add half of the chicken; cook, turning once, until golden and just cooked through, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a platter, cover and keep warm. Reduce heat to medium and repeat with the remaining 2 teaspoons oil and chicken.

  • Add orange juice concentrate, water and vinegar to the pan. Stir in mustard and let the dressing boil for 30 seconds. Season with salt and pepper. Add half of the dressing to the salad; gently toss to mix.

  • Serve the chicken over the salad, topped with goat cheese and the remaining dressing.

Serving Size:

Serving Size:
Per Serving:
Per Serving:
427 calories; protein 34g; carbohydrates 35g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 25g; fat 18g; saturated fat 7g; cholesterol 85mg; vitamin a iu 1933.8IU; vitamin c 67.7mg; folate 101.4mcg; calcium 345mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 81.8mg; potassium 828mg; sodium 662mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 06/29/2022