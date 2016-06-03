Spicy Vegetable Soup

There are just no words for how good this soup is, but I'll try to describe it. It's slightly sweet, a little spicy, and extremely flavorful. In addition, it is easy to make. My husband, who usually avoids meatless meals, loved this. I even find myself craving it from time to time. Please don't try this without the squash (I use zucchini or delicata) or paprika - they are crucial elements. The basil is also a must, although it's still good without it. An extraordinary soup!