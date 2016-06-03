Spicy Vegetable Soup

Fresh basil adds a bright spark to this vinegary, vegetable-stuffed soup, full of the traditional flavors of the Mediterranean. Alternatively, pesto adds a nutty richness to the soup.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to brown, about 6 minutes. Add paprika and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add broth, tomatoes, squash, potatoes and beans; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are just tender, about 12 minutes. Stir in spinach and vinegar; continue cooking until heated through, 2 to 4 minutes more. Ladle soup into bowls and top with fresh basil or a dollop of pesto.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Ingredient Note: Convenient cooked and diced potatoes can be found in the refrigerated section of the produce and/or dairy department of the supermarket.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
244 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 37.7g; dietary fiber 9.5g; sugars 10.2g; fat 8.3g; saturated fat 1.2g; vitamin a iu 12774.9IU; vitamin c 35.7mg; folate 174.9mcg; calcium 202.1mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 127.7mg; potassium 1021.8mg; sodium 642.5mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 3 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat
