Spicy Vegetable Soup
Fresh basil adds a bright spark to this vinegary, vegetable-stuffed soup, full of the traditional flavors of the Mediterranean. Alternatively, pesto adds a nutty richness to the soup.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Ingredient Note: Convenient cooked and diced potatoes can be found in the refrigerated section of the produce and/or dairy department of the supermarket.
Nutrition Facts
1 starch, 3 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat