Pork & Plantain Chili

Nom! I really loved this dish, and I'm adding it to the permanent meal rotation! I did make the following adjustments: I used a crock pot on low for 8 hours to slow-cook the ingredients, adding the beans and chiles for the last 4 hours only. I doubled the black beans and plantain. The plantain were semi-ripe - not green, but not completely black. They held their shape and texture in the slow-cooker, adding a wonderful replacement for potatoes. I used 1 1/12 cups chopped green onions instead of yellow, and I used chicken stock instead of water. Because of the stock, I omitted added salt. This stew is a really nice change of flavor - slightly sweet and with a mild amount of heat. So delicious!