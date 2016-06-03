Pork & Plantain Chili
Plantains and orange juice balance this thick, Latin American pork-and-bean stew with some sweetness and also a little acidity. Top with nonfat sour cream or yogurt, if you like.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 2 months.
Plantains are a starchy, less-sweet relative of the banana. They are typically sold underripe, with yellow skin, but are best when the skin is almost completely black. Buy underripe plantains about one week in advance and ripen on the counter.
Nutrition Facts
4 starch, 2 lean meat