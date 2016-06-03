Pork & Plantain Chili

3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Plantains and orange juice balance this thick, Latin American pork-and-bean stew with some sweetness and also a little acidity. Top with nonfat sour cream or yogurt, if you like.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
45 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add pork and cook, stirring occasionally, until just browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate using a slotted spoon.

    Advertisement

  • Reduce heat to medium and add the remaining 2 teaspoons oil to the pot. Add onion, plantain (or sweet potato), bell pepper, cumin, pepper, salt and cinnamon and cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are beginning to soften, 3 to 5 minutes. Add orange juice, increase heat to high, and cook until most of the liquid has evaporated, about 1 minute.

  • Stir in water and black beans and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion and plantain are tender, 10 to 14 minutes. Stir in chiles, refried beans and the pork along with any accumulated juices. Increase heat to medium-high and cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture is thick and the pork is just cooked through, about 2 minutes.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 2 months.

Plantains are a starchy, less-sweet relative of the banana. They are typically sold underripe, with yellow skin, but are best when the skin is almost completely black. Buy underripe plantains about one week in advance and ripen on the counter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 23.8g; carbohydrates 37.9g; dietary fiber 9.3g; sugars 10.4g; fat 5.4g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 49.1mg; vitamin a iu 1264.7IU; vitamin c 56.3mg; folate 62.3mcg; calcium 73.2mg; iron 3.8mg; magnesium 67.6mg; potassium 955.4mg; sodium 342.4mg; thiamin 0.9mg.
Exchanges:

4 starch, 2 lean meat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022