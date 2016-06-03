Garam Masala Lamb Chops with Apricot Couscous

Visit an Indian market to find various blends of garam masala, a popular spice mix. You'll also find it in the specialty-spice section at the supermarket or at Indian markets on the Web like www.kalustyans.com.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

40 mins
4

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Bring water and 1/2 teaspoon salt to a boil in a small saucepan.

  • Mix garam masala, 1 teaspoon oil, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper in a small bowl. Rub into lamb. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large, ovenproof, nonstick skillet over high heat. Cook the lamb, skin-side down, until browned on one side, 3 to 5 minutes. Turn it over and transfer the skillet to the oven. Roast the lamb until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reaches 145 degrees F for medium-rare, 6 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest 5 minutes before slicing into chops.

  • Meanwhile, stir couscous, apricots and raisins into the boiling water. Return to a boil, reduce heat to a low simmer, cover and cook for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Stir in pine nuts, mint, lemon juice and the remaining 2 teaspoons oil. Serve the couscous with the lamb.

Ingredient Note: Couscous: Resembling a grain, these granules of semolina meal are actually a type of pasta. A staple throughout North Africa, it is traditionally steamed over broth but is now available in a precooked form that only requires 5 minutes of soaking in hot broth or water. Whole-wheat couscous can be found in natural-foods stores and large supermarkets.

418 calories; protein 25.2g; carbohydrates 49.9g; dietary fiber 7.7g; sugars 10.4g; fat 14.2g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 56.4mg; vitamin a iu 524.4IU; vitamin c 7.1mg; folate 20.9mcg; calcium 39.5mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 33.8mg; potassium 475.4mg; sodium 644.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 starch, 1 fruit, 3 lean meat, 1 fat

