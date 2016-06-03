Garam Masala Lamb Chops with Apricot Couscous

Mix garam masala, 1 teaspoon oil, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper in a small bowl. Rub into lamb. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large, ovenproof, nonstick skillet over high heat. Cook the lamb, skin-side down, until browned on one side, 3 to 5 minutes. Turn it over and transfer the skillet to the oven. Roast the lamb until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reaches 145 degrees F for medium-rare, 6 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest 5 minutes before slicing into chops.