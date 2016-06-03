Roasted Snap Peas with Shallots
Roasting brings out a caramelized complexity in the already sweet peas. A scattering of crumbled blue cheese would make a savory addition or substitution for the bacon.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2005
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 cup
Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 13.1g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 5.9g; fat 2.7g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 1964.2IU; vitamin c 1.6mg; folate 3.4mcg; calcium 59.1mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 36.5mg; potassium 214.3mg; sodium 153.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat