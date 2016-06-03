Roasted Snap Peas with Shallots

Roasting brings out a caramelized complexity in the already sweet peas. A scattering of crumbled blue cheese would make a savory addition or substitution for the bacon.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2005

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 475 degrees F.

  • Toss peas, shallot, oil, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Transfer to a baking sheet and spread in a single layer. Roast in the oven, stirring once halfway through, until the peas are tender and beginning to brown slightly, 12 to 14 minutes. Serve warm, sprinkled with bacon if desired.

Tips

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 13.1g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 5.9g; fat 2.7g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 1964.2IU; vitamin c 1.6mg; folate 3.4mcg; calcium 59.1mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 36.5mg; potassium 214.3mg; sodium 153.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
