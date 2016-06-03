Chilled Snap Peas with Creamy Tarragon Dressing

Crisp chilled snap peas with creamy tarragon dressing make a nice alternative to a lettuce-based salad. The dressing can be doubled and used for chicken salad. Substitute fresh or dried dill for the tarragon if you like.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Steam peas over 2 inches of boiling water, stirring once, until crisp-tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with paper towel. Refrigerate until chilled, about 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk mayonnaise, yogurt (or buttermilk), tarragon, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Add peas; toss well to coat. Serve chilled.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate peas and dressing separately for up to 1 day. Toss together just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 5.4g; fat 1.7g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 2.3mg; vitamin a iu 1262.7IU; vitamin c 68.1mg; folate 48.9mcg; calcium 67.1mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 29.7mg; potassium 255.1mg; sodium 216.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022