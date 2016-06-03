Chilled Snap Peas with Creamy Tarragon Dressing
Crisp chilled snap peas with creamy tarragon dressing make a nice alternative to a lettuce-based salad. The dressing can be doubled and used for chicken salad. Substitute fresh or dried dill for the tarragon if you like.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate peas and dressing separately for up to 1 day. Toss together just before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:3/4 cup
Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 5.4g; fat 1.7g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 2.3mg; vitamin a iu 1262.7IU; vitamin c 68.1mg; folate 48.9mcg; calcium 67.1mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 29.7mg; potassium 255.1mg; sodium 216.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 vegetable