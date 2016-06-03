Snap Pea Salad with Radish & Lime

This colorful combination of sugar snap peas, wax beans and radishes is dressed with a tangy lime vinaigrette for a refreshing side dish.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2005

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Steam peas over 2 inches of boiling water, stirring once, until crisp-tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with paper towel. Steam wax beans until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the baking sheet. Refrigerate until chilled, about 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk lime juice, oil, cilantro, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add radishes, peas and beans; toss to coat. Serve chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
108 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 9.2g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 3.2g; fat 7.3g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 797.1IU; vitamin c 42.7mg; folate 42.3mcg; calcium 50.4mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 27.4mg; potassium 284.4mg; sodium 150.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat (mono)
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022