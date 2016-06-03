Sesame Snap Peas with Carrots & Peppers

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The colorful combination of sugar snap peas, red bell pepper and carrot plus Asian-inspired flavors make this side dish a pleasure to whip up for a weeknight dinner.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place peas, bell pepper and carrot in a steamer basket over 2 inches of boiling water in a saucepan. Cover and steam, stirring once, until crisp-tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Toss with soy sauce, oil, sesame seeds and pepper.

    Advertisement

Tips

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
78 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 8.7g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 4.2g; fat 4g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 6351.8IU; vitamin c 64.4mg; folate 39.3mcg; calcium 43.5mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 23.5mg; potassium 243.7mg; sodium 153.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat (mono)
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022