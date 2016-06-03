Grilled Artichokes
Learn how to grill artichokes with this healthy recipe. Artichokes are most often served steamed, but grilling them adds a smoky dimension to their flavor. If you can get them, first-of-the-season baby artichokes will yield extra-tender results—double the number of artichokes and reduce the cooking time as needed.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Grilled artichokes will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 1 day and may be served chilled.
Variation: For boiled artichokes, add 5 minutes to the cooking time in Step 2. Serve whole or cut in half and scoop out the chokes.
Nutrition Facts
1 vegetable, 1/2 fruit, 1 fat