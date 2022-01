Nice addition to Pork I followed the recipe exactly (well the directions, i actually cut the recipe in half for two people). But it turned out wonderfully. I paired it with grilled pork chops and white rice. I actually said wow when I had my first bite because i was so surprised at how well the two went together. I tried fruit and meat a few years back when i first started cooking and the result was not tasty so I've been leary of trying it again ever since. But this was delish. Pros: Super easy