Strawberry-Chardonnay Gelee

This elegant dessert is the perfect make-ahead finale for a summer dinner party. The strawberries look like ruby-red jewels floating on the rosy wine gelée.

Susan Herr
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2005

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
6 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Set aside 3/4 cup sliced strawberries. Stir together the remaining berries and sugar in a medium bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Place Chardonnay in a microwave-safe cup and microwave on High until hot but not boiling, about 1 1/2 minutes. Pour over the strawberry-sugar mixture. Mash the berries with a potato masher to break them down and help release the juices. Let stand for 2 hours to infuse the wine with the berry juice.

  • Transfer the mashed berries to a fine sieve set over a large measuring cup or bowl; press on the solids to extract any remaining juice. Add enough water to the berry juice to make 2 cups total.

  • Stir together lemon juice and gelatin in a small heatproof cup or bowl. Microwave, uncovered, on High until the gelatin has completely dissolved but the liquid is not boiling, 20 to 30 seconds. (Alternatively, bring 1/2 inch water to a gentle simmer in a small skillet. Set the bowl with the gelatin mixture in the simmering water until the gelatin has dissolved completely.) Stir the mixture, then whisk into the berry juice.

  • Set the gelee in the freezer. Stir every 5 minutes until thick but not completely set, 20 to 30 minutes total. Divide among four 8-ounce bowls or wineglasses. Top each gelee with an equal portion of the reserved strawberries. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until completely set, about 4 hours or overnight.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 35.2g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 31.1g; fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 13.1IU; vitamin c 64.5mg; folate 27.5mcg; calcium 23.8mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 20.4mg; potassium 210.3mg; sodium 7.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1 1/2 other carbohydrate
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 02/04/2022